 Wu-Tang Clan Associate Popa Wu Dead at 63 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next The Breakdown: Billie Eilish and Finneas on 'Bad Guy' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Wu-Tang Clan Associate, Mentor Popa Wu Dead at 63

Longtime affiliate preached Five Percenter philosophy on numerous group and solo tracks

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Popa Wu'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' TV Show premiere, Metrograph, New York, USA - 04 Sep 2019

Popa Wu, the Wu-Tang Clan associate and spiritual mentor, has died at the age of 63.

Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Popa Wu, the longtime Wu-Tang Clan affiliate and spiritual mentor to the group, has died, a representative for the Wu-Tang Clan confirmed to Rolling Stone. While no cause of death was given, according to The Source, Popa Wu — who was also known as Freedum Allah — died at his home in Brooklyn. He was 63.

Popa Wu was the older cousin of Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and also related to GZA and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. He played a crucial role in the group’s formation and would go on to serve as a spiritual advisor of sorts, preaching the philosophy of the Five Percent Nation on songs by the Wu-Tang Clan and its members.

News of Popa Wu’s death broke Monday as tributes from various members of the Wu-Tang Clan began to appear on social media. “Can’t believe you’re gone!” wrote Raekwon, while Method Man shared a picture of himself and Popa Wu with the caption, “No words!” Ghostface Killah also posted a photo of himself with Popa Wu and wrote, “Rest in paradise my brother. Forever. Tell Dirt we love and miss him.”

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P. Popa Wu.

A post shared by GZA (@therealgza) on

In a testament to Popa Wu’s influence on the Wu-Tang Clan and hip-hop as a whole, others outside the outfit’s orbit chimed in with tributes as well. “R.I.P. eternally to the God Popa Wu” wrote DJ Premier, while Pete Rock tweeted, “Damn say it ain’t so man. Wow. The angels got you.”

Some of Popa Wu’s most famous credits include “Wu-Revolution,” the first track on 1997’s Wu-Tang Forever, Ghostface Killah’s “Black Jesus” and Raekwon’s “North Star.” Popa Wu helmed two releases of his own as well, the 2000 compilation Visions of the 10th Chamber, and its 2008 follow-up, Visions of the 10th Chamber Part II. He also appeared in the new Hulu docuseries about the Wu-Tang Clan, Wu-Tang: An American Saga.


Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.