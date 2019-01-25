Wu-Tang Clan Reflect on Staten Island in First ‘Of Mics and Men’ Trailer

Ahead of Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men‘s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the Showtime-bound four-part docuseries unveiled its first trailer Friday.

The two-minute preview opens on the rap group’s native Staten Island and their childhood on the New York borough they dubbed “Shaolin.” “[It was] almost like a police state, a lot of people don’t leave,” the RZA said in the trailer. “Wasn’t no $300 Jordans,” Ghostface Killah added.

The rise of the Wu-Tang Clan is next captured through archival footage and concert video, as well as interviews with all living Wu-Tang Clan members and rappers like Nas. “The black, red, yellow, brown and white were all rockin’ with us,” the RZA said of the group’s quick ascension in hip-hop.

The preview concludes with the Wu-Tang Clan reunited in an empty theater, ready to discuss their legacy.

The first two episodes of Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men will debut January 28th at Sundance, with Showtime set to broadcast the full series this spring. Showtime’s Vinnie Malholtra previously said in a statement, “The Wu-Tang Clan is a seminal group that deserves a seminal documentary. [Director] Sacha Jenkins delivers just that, not only reminding us of their powerful history through vintage footage, but also placing their impact in modern-day perspective that will be meaningful both to their diehard fans and music fans in general.”