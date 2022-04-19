Wu-Tang Clan, Nas Join Forces for ‘NY State of Mind Tour’

Hip-hop titans Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are hitting the road this fall, bringing a taste of the Big Apple to fans across North America with their joint NY State of Mind Tour.

The co-headlining tour kicks off Aug. 30 in St. Louis and includes stops in Atlanta, Tampa and Dallas before wrapping Oct. 4 with a performance at Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl.

Nas recently performed a career-spanning retrospective at the Grammys to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of his 2002 album, God’s Son. Wu-Tang, meanwhile, was recently honored by the Library of Congress when the group’s 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) was chosen for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

Tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. (Some dates offer a presale exclusive to American Express or Citi cardholders. More information can be found via Live Nation or Citi Entertainment.)

NY State of Mind Tour



August 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 1 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 2 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 3 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 8 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

September 9 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

September 10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 21 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

September 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

October 2 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

October 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl