Wu-Tang Clan, Nas Join Forces for ‘NY State of Mind Tour’

Hip-hop titans Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are hitting the road this fall, bringing a taste of the Big Apple to fans across North America with their joint NY State of Mind Tour.
The co-headlining tour kicks off Aug. 30 in St. Louis and includes stops in Atlanta, Tampa and Dallas before wrapping Oct. 4 with a performance at Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl.
Nas recently performed a career-spanning retrospective at the Grammys to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of his 2002 album, God’s Son. Wu-Tang, meanwhile, was recently honored by the Library of Congress when the group’s 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) was chosen for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.
Tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. (Some dates offer a presale exclusive to American Express or Citi cardholders. More information can be found via Live Nation or Citi Entertainment.)
NY State of Mind Tour
August 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 1 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 2 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 3 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 8 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
September 9 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
September 10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
September 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 21 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
September 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
October 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
October 2 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
October 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl