Wu-Tang Clan to Issue Photo Book Encased in a 400-Pound Chamber

There will only be 36 copies of the limited edition hardback

Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 4/25/19 Robert Diggs aka RZA, Young Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Corey Woods aka Raekwon, Lamont Hawkins aka U-God and Elgin Turner aka Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan at the premiere of "Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. (NYC)

Wu-Tang Clan are releasing a limited edition photography book that comes encased in a sculpted chamber made of bronze and steel.

zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Wu-Tang Clan are issuing a limited edition photography book, Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy. The large format photography book features more than 300 pages of images and comes encased in a 400-pound sculpted chamber.

“From conception to the present day, this is the story of the undisputed greatest hip-hop group of all time being unveiled through rare and never before seen photos,” John “Mook” Gibbons, CEO of Wu-Tang Clan Management, said in a statement.

According to the book’s official website, only 36 editions will be produced, and each comes signed, dated and numbered, and with a certificate of authenticity. The book features images from noted photographers, including Danny Hastings, ProTim Photo, Kyle Christie and Andy Cantillon, as well as images taken by the band’s family and friends.

Each book will be printed and bound in leather in Italy and will come encased in a bronze-encrusted black steel chamber individually designed by sculptor Gethin Jones. The design was inspired by the bronze ritual bowls from the Zhou Dynasty, an ancient period considered the pinnacle of Chinese bronzeware crafting, and its first ruler was King Wu-Wang.

 

Information on “priority access” to the book is available by entering an email via the book’s publishing site.

In This Article: Wu-Tang Clan

