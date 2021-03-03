Wu-Tang Clan to Issue Photo Book Encased in a 400-Pound Chamber

Wu-Tang Clan are issuing a limited edition photography book, Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy. The large format photography book features more than 300 pages of images and comes encased in a 400-pound sculpted chamber.

“From conception to the present day, this is the story of the undisputed greatest hip-hop group of all time being unveiled through rare and never before seen photos,” John “Mook” Gibbons, CEO of Wu-Tang Clan Management, said in a statement.

According to the book’s official website, only 36 editions will be produced, and each comes signed, dated and numbered, and with a certificate of authenticity. The book features images from noted photographers, including Danny Hastings, ProTim Photo, Kyle Christie and Andy Cantillon, as well as images taken by the band’s family and friends.

Each book will be printed and bound in leather in Italy and will come encased in a bronze-encrusted black steel chamber individually designed by sculptor Gethin Jones. The design was inspired by the bronze ritual bowls from the Zhou Dynasty, an ancient period considered the pinnacle of Chinese bronzeware crafting, and its first ruler was King Wu-Wang.

Information on “priority access” to the book is available by entering an email via the book’s publishing site.