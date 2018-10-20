Watch Wu-Tang Clan Unite for ’36 Chambers’ Tracks on ‘Kimmel’

The Wu-Tang Clan stormed the stage for the closing night of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Brooklyn residency, where the hip-hop collective delivered a pair of tracks from their classic 1993 LP Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Despite some recent bickering among Clan members, the Kimmel performance marked a near-complete reunion for the rap group: The RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Cappadonna, Masta Killa and, in place of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the rapper’s son Young Dirty Bastard.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album, the Wu-Tang Clan performed “Protect Ya Neck” – with Ghostface Killah delivering his verse from inside a newsstand – and, after the episode ended, “C.R.E.A.M.” for the Brooklyn audience.

Earlier in the episode, Kimmel played a round of “3 Ridiculous Questions” with RZA and Method Man, with the late-night host asking the rappers, “If you could only choose one, hip or hop?” and “Where do goose bumps go?” RZA then provided his “scientific theory” on goose bumps.

On Friday, the Wu-Tang Clan also dropped their remix to Teyana Taylor’s “Gonna Love Me,” the latest in a series of high-profile features for the collective. The rap group will also be the focus of an upcoming Hulu TV series dubbed Wu-Tang: An American Saga.