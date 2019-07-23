Wu-Tang Clan, A$AP Rocky Lead Rolling Loud New York City Lineup

Wu-Tang Clan, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert will headline the first-ever New York City edition of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. The 2019 event, set for October 12th and 13th at Citi Field, will also feature DMX, Fat Joe, Young Thug, Action Bronson, Pusha T, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti, Machine Gun Kelly, YG, Gunna, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Blueface, Sheck Wes and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The lineup also includes Wale, Fabolous, Denzel Curry, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Dave East, Saweetie, Melii, Jay Critch, Young M.A, Maliibu Miitch, $uicideboy$, Curren$y, Smokepurpp, Lil Mosey, Desiigner, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tjay and Lil Skies, among others. The full lineup is available below in the official poster.

ROLLING LOUD NEW YORK 2019 ON SALE FRIDAY 7/26 @ 10AM EThttps://t.co/E246RhavwJ pic.twitter.com/byh1sE0542 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 22, 2019

Tickets — including general admission and VIP options — go on sale Friday, July 26th at 10 a.m.

Migos, Future and G-Eazy will headline the recently announced September lineup for Oakland, California. The multi-city festival will also host a Hong Kong event in October, followed by a Los Angeles installment in December.

Rolling Loud held the fifth installment of its flagship Miami fest in May, featuring Migos, Cardi B, YG, Lil Yachty, Rick Ross and Rae Sremmurd. The event made news after a crowd disturbance led to the false report of an active shooter, leading to a stampede that resulted in multiple injuries.