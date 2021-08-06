Wu-Tang Clan Sharpen Their Musical Swords in New ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Trailer

The Wu-Tang Clan set their sites on world domination in the new trailer for Season Two of the biographical series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, premiering September 8th on Hulu.

Where Season One was steeped in pre-Wu-Tang lore, delving into the events that led to the group’s formation, Season Two will ostensibly center around the creation of their classic debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The first scene in the new trailer even opens with the RZA (played by Ashton Sanders) listening to one of the album’s most famous samples, the dialogue from Shaolin and Wu Tang that would eventually open “”Da Mystery of Chessboxin’.”

Season Two will also explore the numerous challenges the Wu-Tang Clan members faced as they tried to juggle their musical ambitions and real life commitments. It will also further chronicle the group’s complex dynamics, especially the resentments that still linger between former foes Dennis Coles (a.k.a. Ghostface Killah, played by Siddiq Saunderson) and Sha Raider (a.k.a. Raekwon, played by Shameik Moore).

Along with Sanders, Saunderson and Moore, Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars Johnell Xavier Young as the GZA, TJ Atoms as Ol’ Dirty Bastard, David “Dave East” Brewster as Method Man, and Joey Bada$$ as Inspectah Deck.The RZA, who co-created the show with Alex Tse, also serves as an executive producer, along with Method Man.