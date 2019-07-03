Wu-Tang Clan Unite in Gritty ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Trailer

Guided by the musical vision of a young RZA, the Wu-Tang Clan unite to change the landscape of hip-hop in the first trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The biopic series, written and co-created by RZA and screenwriter Alex Tse (Watchmen, 2018’s Superfly) premieres September 4th on Hulu.

The clip, anchored by the slogan “Born in Shaolin, Made in America,” opens with RZA forming his creative aesthetic: gazing at a Kung-Fu film and honing his chops on the turntables. “If you want to make it in this world, then put in the work, OK?” one character instructs him. Later, he’s told, “You listening to beats — you ain’t listening to the whispers out in the streets.”

A montage glimpses some of the rap crew’s other founders: Raekwon, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Inspectah Deck. (Other members U-God, Masta Killa and Cappadonna do not pop up in the trailer, though their characters will appear in the series.)

The 10-episode series, based on the previously released books The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu, follows the group’s formation on Staten Island during the Nineties.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse,” RZA said in a statement upon announcing the show. “Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain. This opportunity to continue the Wu-Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB, ‘Wu-Tang is for the Children.'”

The show is the second of 2019 to examine the group’s legacy following the recent four-part docuseries Of Mics and Men.