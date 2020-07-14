Wrabel, Kesha Bare Everything in ‘Since I Was Young’ Video

Wrabel and Kesha have shared their new music video for “Since I Was Young,” a track off of Wrabel’s upcoming debut LP.

Directed by Michael Kessler, the video works within the confines of quarantine; Wrabel and Kesha strip down — literally and figuratively — in their separate homes, baring all their emotions for the camera.

Wrabel penned “Since I Was Young” in collaboration with Kesha and songwriter Stint, whom he calls two of his favorite collaborators he’s ever worked with. “I’ll never forget the day we wrote [the song],” he says. “I had the idea and a few chords. We started talking and talking about life and about growing up and about getting to know yourself. We are all so different, but a lot of the feelings I think we end up sharing. It was also so special to write a song about coming out and getting sober with one of my best friends who has been there for me through so much. Someone that’s visited me in rehab… made beaded bracelets with me. Even given me my first tattoo the day before I went to treatment to make me smile and keep me company.”

He adds: “This song is about life. Ups and downs and all-arounds. Making a video in a pandemic was… a challenge! But we had a lot of fun brainstorming and filming in our own homes and I couldn’t be prouder of how it’s turned out. The biggest thank you to everyone that’s worked on this song and this joyous video.”

Kesha said of the collaboration: “Wrabel is an enigmatic creature made of light and honesty and so much humor, with a broken heart that any person who has ever been in love can relate to. The way he can take emotion and life and put it into words is alchemy. He is the kind of person that you are lucky to find. I consider myself so so lucky and grateful to know him and work with him.”

Wrabel released the extended play One of Those Happy People in September 2019. He worked with Kesha on multiple tracks featured on her 2017 album Rainbow and her latest LP, High Road, released this past January, including the song “Resentment” with Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson.