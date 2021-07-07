Watch the Chaos of Woodstock 99 Unfold in New Trailer for Upcoming Documentary

HBO Max has released a new trailer for Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, its upcoming documentary about the infamous three-day music festival. The film will arrive on the streaming service July 23rd.

Thrown 30 years after the original Woodstock, Woodstock 99 was completely unlike the counter-cultural celebration of peace, love, and music. The trailer distills the chaos that ensued, from scorching heat and $4 bottles of water, to malfunctioning porta-potties and a whole lot of pent-up white male rage that was unleashed in the form of fights, fires, and multiple reports of sexual assault. Several talking heads featured in the trailer also theorize about how the bad energy released at Woodstock 99 still reverberates in American culture over 20 years later.

Directed by Garret Price, Woodstock 99 will feature interviews with organizers Michael Lang and John Scher, as well as musicians who played the festival, including the Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Moby, Jewel, the Offspring, and Creed’s Scott Stapp. There will also be interviews with people who attended Woodstock 99.

Woodstock 99 is the first film in the new documentary series, Music Box, with each film exploring another pivotal moment or figure in music history. Subsequent films, which will start arriving later this year, include Jagged, a portrait of Alanis Morissette directed by Alison Klayman; an untitled DMX film directed by Christopher Frierson; Listening to Kenny G directed by Penny Lane; Mr. Saturday Night about little-known disco impresario Robert Stigwood, directed by John Maggio; and an untitled Juice WRLD film directed by Tommy Oliver.

