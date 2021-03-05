K-pop Heartthrob Wonho Sets Date for Livestream Concert in Support of New Album

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

K-pop superstar Wonho has set a March 27th date for his second-ever global livestream concert with the online music and entertainment platform, LiveXLive.

The “Wonho Special Live” concert streams live from Seoul on March 27th at 11pm EST / 9pm PST (that’s March 28th at 12pm Korean time). The pay-per-view event will feature Wonho performing songs from his latest solo album, stylized as WONHO 1ST MINI ALBUM Part2. <Love Synonym #2 : Right for Us>. The album, released last month, is the R&B singer’s second release since leaving the K-pop group, Monsta X, and follows his successful solo debut with Part. 1 Love Synonym #1: Right for Me, last September.

Tickets for the Wonho concert are available now on LiveXLive.com. A one-time code to view the show online costs $19.99, while a $29.99 ticket gets you access to the livestream plus unlimited repeat viewings for two months. LiveXLive is also offering special merch bundles that feature everything from T-shirts and posters, to a limited number of virtual meet-and-greets with Wonho himself.

“I’m really excited to meet my fans WEENEE once again through my livestream concert, since we still can’t meet in person right now,” Wonho tells Rolling Stone. “They’re the inspiration behind my new album and I hope they’ll come sing along with me. I’ve worked hard to create a lot of new performances and I hope my fans enjoy it. There are a lot of surprises planned so stay tuned.”

A creative chameleon in both music and style, Wonho was a fan favorite in Monsta X before departing the group in 2019. His latest album showcases his range both as a singer and songwriter, with upbeat party tracks and seductive come-ons, interwoven with more personal, introspective tracks and lyrics. The newly-turned 28-year-old (Wonho celebrated his birthday on March 1st) also helped to produce a handful of tracks on Love Synonym #2, while continuing to explore songs in both Korean and English.

Expect to see Wonho perform a number of his new songs at the livestream concert, in addition to songs from his first album, like the achingly beautiful all-English ballad, “Losing You.” Fans are also hoping their K-pop idol will once again perform a couple of songs from other artists during the show; the singer covered Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” and Billie Eilish’s “I Love You’ during his first LiveXLive concert last fall.

The online show is also expected to include “day in the life”-style clips of Wonho, as he takes his fans (known as “WENEE”) behind the scenes of his rehearsals, styling sessions and workouts. Purchase tickets to “Wonho Special Live” now on LiveXLive.com and head back to the LiveXLive site on March 27th to see the show.