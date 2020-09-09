K-pop Star Wonho Announces Date for Debut Solo Concert

Newly-minted solo star Wonho has set a September 26th date for his first-ever live solo concert, to be streamed exclusively online. Produced by the digital media company and streaming platform, LiveXLive, the show takes place Saturday, September 26th at 11 p.m. ET (that’s Sunday, September 27th at 12 p.m. KT) and will be available to view globally as part of a pay-per-view package on LiveXLive.com or streaming through Fite.tv.

A former member of K-pop group Monsta X, this will mark Wonho’s first big performance since debuting as a solo artist in August. The concert will feature songs from Wonho’s debut mini album, Love Synonym #1: Right For Me, along with other original tracks and covers. LiveXLive says fans can also expect to see exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and “docu-reality”-style coverage. The concert is being promoted with the hashtag #IWONHOYOU.

LiveXLive

Tickets for the one-night-only event go on-sale this Friday, September 11th. Ticket prices start at $19.99 for the livestream, with a special merch bundle starting at $69.99 and limited “virtual meet-and-greet” packages offered for $149.99.

The Wonho concert is the latest production from LivexLive Media, a new streaming platform for live events and podcasts. LiveXLive says its most recent PPV event with Monsta X sold out VIP tickets in under two minutes, and regular ticket sales for the livestream added up to the equivalent of a sold-out show at Staples Center. The company is also set to produce PPV events for Nelly and Jeremih, in addition to an upcoming Neil Peart tribute.

Highline Entertainment

Wonho, meantime, is riding the success of his debut solo single “Losing You,” a tender, R&B ballad that topped iTunes’ K-pop charts around the world while hitting the Top 20 on the U.S. iTunes charts upon release. His debut mini album, Love Synonym #1, meantime, shot straight to Number One on the pop album charts when it was released last week. The eight-song EP features songs in both English and Korean, with Wonho having a hand in writing five of the tracks.