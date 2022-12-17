Woman Dies After Crush at Asake Concert in London

A woman has died after fans forced their way into an Asake gig at London’s Brixton Academy, causing a mass crush.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died on Saturday morning, while two other women – aged 21 and 23 – remain in a critical condition in hospital, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

It comes after eight people were taken to hospital with injuries following the incident on Thursday night during a concert by Afrobeats star Asake.

It’s believed that a crowd were able to force their way into the show, which led to mass overcrowding and the show being cancelled half way through.

Responding to the death of Ms. Ikumelo, who was from Newham, east London, Asake said he was “devastated by the news” and confirmed he had spoken to her family.

“I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening,” he wrote.

“My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the venue management and the police to determine what exactly let to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.

“If you have any relevant information relating to this, please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote on Twitter: “I am heartbroken by the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo – who has very sadly died following the awful events on Thursday night in Brixton. Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family and loved ones.

“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. It’s vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible.”

As Sky News reports, the Met has launched an investigation to the tragic incident, which involves examining a “vast” amount of social media footage and body cameras worn by police officers at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police previously said officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were called to the scene at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

The crush incident has also been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which said it was assessing footage.

A statement from Met commander Ade Adelekan said: ““A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night. The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed.

“Officers are remaining in the area to provide reassurance to the local community in and around Brixton.” Trending ‘I Can’t Watch This': Even Die-Hard Trump Allies Think His NFTs Are Cringe Bombshell Interview with Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Pal Played at Tory Lanez Trial: ‘He Was Shooting’ Elon Musk Blasts Crony Bari Weiss for Disagreeing With Journalist Ban Tesla Stock Plunges to Two-Year Low After Musk Bans Journalists From Twitter

From Rolling Stone UK. Subscribe to the magazine in print and receive complimentary access to the digital edition.