Wolfgang Van Halen Details New SiriusXM Show ‘Top of the Pack’

Wolfgang Van Halen is set to launch a new SiriusXM show, Top of the Pack, which will honor some of the biggest acts in classic rock.

The show is set to debut June 11th at 5 p.m. ET on Sirius XM’s Classic Rewind on channel 25, as well as on the SXM App. New episodes will air monthly.

The first episode of Top of the Pack finds Van Halen marking the 30th anniversary of Van Halen’s 1991 album, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, while also sharing music by Guns N’ Roses, Peter Gabriel, Aerosmith, and the Police. Wolf will also share a handful of songs from his debut self-titled album as Mammoth WVH, also arriving on June 11th.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to host my own radio show on Classic Rewind for SiriusXM,” Van Halen said in a statement. “Top of the Pack is something that I want to be fun for the listener. It gives me an opportunity to share some classic rock favorites that we all love as well as some unexpected surprises and even a few personal favorites from all eras. It is a huge honor to have this time to share with the listeners and I hope they enjoy it as much as I do.”

Van Halen has released a handful of songs from his upcoming Mammoth WVH album, including “Mammoth,” “Feel,” “You’re to Blame,” “Don’t Back Down,” “Think It Over,” and “Distance.” Mammoth WVH is also set to join Guns N’ Roses on their upcoming U.S. tour, which will kick off July 31st at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.