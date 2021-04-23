Wolfgang Van Halen Drops Latest Mammoth WVH Track ‘Feel’

Wolfgang Van Halen’s solo project Mammoth WVH has released a new song, “Feel,” from the band’s upcoming self-titled debut, out June 11th via EX1 Records/ Explorer1 Music Group.

“Feel” is a breakneck rocker filled with jagged riffs, rumbling bass, and pounding drums, while Van Halen’s vocals take the song into the arena realm. “And I feel like something’s going wrong,” he wails on the chorus, as back-up vocalists chant, “How were we supposed to know?”

“Feel” follows previously released Mammoth WVH tracks “You’re to Blame,” “Don’t Back Down,” “Think It Over,” and “Distance.” The latter track also arrived with a video featuring home movies of Van Halen’s late dad, Eddie Van Halen.

The origins of Mammoth WVH date back to 2013 when Wolfgang finished a tour with Van Halen and began working on his own music. Wolfgang not only wrote all the songs on the upcoming debut but played all the instruments as well (he has assembled a touring line-up for live shows, though).

“I just get in there and play,” Van Halen recently told Rolling Stone. “What my dad always said is the reason the rhythm section is so tight is, it’s me. Normally with a great rhythm section, they’re really tight because they know exactly what each other are doing. When it comes to drums, and bass, I know exactly what I did with each part so I can kind of react with it, and it goes hand in hand.”