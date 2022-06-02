 Wolfgang Van Halen Slams 'Heartless' 'Autopsy' Episode About Eddie - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Liam Payne Is Sorry About Those Zayn Malik Comments, But Not the Other Cringey Stuff
Home Music Music News

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams ‘Autopsy’ Episode About His Father Eddie: ‘Pathetic and Heartless’

“Fuck [Reelz Channel], fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it,” Mammoth WVH frontman tweets of episode

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH performs on day 2 of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH performs on day 2 of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Wolfgang Van Halen

Getty Images

Wolfgang Van Halen slammed Reelz Channel Wednesday over an upcoming episode of their series Autopsy that investigates the “untimely death” of his late father, Eddie Van Halen.

Autopsy: The Last Days of Eddie Van Halen, airing this weekend on the cable channel, will reportedly examine Eddie’s death at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with cancer, and whether his lifestyle and treatment choices caused his death despite “reasonable survival rates.”

After a preview of the episode was released, the Mammoth WVH frontman turned to Twitter to criticize everyone involved in the episode, as well as its viewers.

“Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it,” Wolfgang tweeted. “Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.”

Related Stories

Eddie Van Halen, Hall of Famer Who Revolutionized the Guitar, Dead at 65
See Mammoth WVH Honor Taylor Hawkins With 'My Hero' Cover

Related Stories

elvis presley
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

The episode’s synopsis states (via Blabbermouth), “Often relying on alcohol and other substances to maintain his creativity Eddie would spend many years in and out of rehab. He was a workaholic often pushing his body to the limits in order to perform while secretly battling illness. Eddie died at the age of 65 from cancer but if caught early Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates so what exactly happened? Now renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter will analyze every detail of his life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death.”

Wolfgang’s mother and Eddie’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli added of the Autopsy episode, “Good Christ this is disgusting.” Reelz Channel has also been condemned by Van Halen fans on social media over the episode, which is still set to air Sunday, June 5.

In response to the criticism, Reelz told Rolling Stones in a statement: “Autopsy: The Last Hours of… responsibly explores the circumstances of the passing of well known and genuinely loved celebrities who the public cares about immensely. The REELZ series generates much feedback from our viewers ranging from medical professionals who praise its scientific accuracy, fans who tell us it provides closure or that they have become more proactive for the benefit of their health and many who gain helpful perspective of health issues that might not otherwise receive attention like Karen Carpenter who brought anorexia into the public consciousness, Prince whose passing focused attention on the opioid epidemic and Luke Perry whose passing renewed attention to strokes that affect people of all ages.”

In This Article: Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.