Wolf Alice Win 2018 Mercury Prize for ‘Visions of a Life’

Wolf Alice have won the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize. The annual award is bestowed on the best British album of the past year as chosen by an independent panel of music journalists and music industry members.

In a ceremony held on Thursday at London’s Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, the band received the award for sophomore album, Visions of a Life, which includes the single “Space & Time.” Their debut LP, My Love is Cool, made the short list of nominees in 2015, but it was bested by Benjamin Clementine’s At Least for Now.

“This means so much to pick this up with my three best friends,” singer-guitarist Ellie Rowsell said during the band’s acceptance speech. They also performed “Don’t Delete the Kisses” during the ceremony.

Visions of a Life bested 11 other albums for the 2018 Mercury Prize honor, including Lily Allen’s No Shame, Arctic Monkeys’ Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, Everything Everything’s A Fever Dream, Everything is Recorded’s self-titled album, Florence + the Machine’s High as Hope, King Krule’s The Ooz, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ Who Built the Moon?, Novelist’s Novelist Guy, Nadine Shah’s Holiday Destination, Jorja Smith’s Lost & Found and Sons of Kemet’s Your Queen is a Reptile.