Wolf Alice Showcase Reflective Single ‘The Last Man on Earth’ on ‘Fallon’

Wolf Alice appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “The Last Man on Earth,” an ethereal song slated to appear on the band’s forthcoming album, Blue Weekend, out June 11th via Dirty Hit/RCA Records.

In the clip, the camera circles singer Ellie Rowsell as she sings the evocative song, backed by a small choir and the rest of Wolf Alice.

Blue Weekend is the follow-up to 2018’s Mercury Prize-winning Visions of a Life. Following a rigorous tour, the band began working on demos in a converted church, which served as the basis for the upcoming Markus Dravs-produced album. The group previously released a video for “The Last Man on Earth,” directed by Jordan Hemingway.

“The Last Man on Earth,” according to Rowsell, is about “the arrogance of humans,” the singer said in a statement. “I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

Blue Weekend is currently available for preorder.