 Wolf Alice Preview Album 'Blue Weekend' With 'The Last Man on Earth' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Kelsey Grammer to Return for 'Frasier' Reboot: 'I Gleefully Anticipate Sharing the Next Chapter'
Home Music Music News

Wolf Alice Preview New Album ‘Blue Weekend’ With ‘The Last Man on Earth’

British band’s third LP arrives in June

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Wolf Alice have announced new album, Blue Weekend. The follow-up to 2018’s Mercury Prize-winning Visions of a Life, the upcoming LP arrives on June 11th via Dirty Hit/RCA Records and is available for preorder.

The band also shared the video for the album’s first single, “The Last Man on Earth.” In the Jordan Hemingway-directed clip, vocalist-guitarist Ellie Rowsell is filmed in black-and-white as she delivers the song about “the arrogance of humans.”

“And every book you take and dust off from the shelf/Has lines between lines between lines that you read about yourself,” she sings. “But does a light shine on you?”

“I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes,” she added in a statement about the song. “But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?'”

Following a rigorous tour schedule behind Visions of a Life, the band began working on demos in a converted church, which served as the basis for their Markus Dravs-produced third album Blue Weekend.

Blue Weekend Track List

1. “The Beach”
2. “Delicious Things”
3. “Lipstick on the Glass”
4. “Smile”
5. “Safe From Heartbreak (if You Never Fall in Love)”
6. “How Can I Make it OK?”
7. “Play the Greatest Hits”
8. “Feeling Myself”
9. “The Last Man on Earth”
10. “No Hard Feelings”
11. “The Beach II”

In This Article: Wolf Alice

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.