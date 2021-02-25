Wolf Alice Preview New Album ‘Blue Weekend’ With ‘The Last Man on Earth’

Wolf Alice have announced new album, Blue Weekend. The follow-up to 2018’s Mercury Prize-winning Visions of a Life, the upcoming LP arrives on June 11th via Dirty Hit/RCA Records and is available for preorder.

The band also shared the video for the album’s first single, “The Last Man on Earth.” In the Jordan Hemingway-directed clip, vocalist-guitarist Ellie Rowsell is filmed in black-and-white as she delivers the song about “the arrogance of humans.”

“And every book you take and dust off from the shelf/Has lines between lines between lines that you read about yourself,” she sings. “But does a light shine on you?”

“I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes,” she added in a statement about the song. “But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?'”

Following a rigorous tour schedule behind Visions of a Life, the band began working on demos in a converted church, which served as the basis for their Markus Dravs-produced third album Blue Weekend.

Blue Weekend Track List

1. “The Beach”

2. “Delicious Things”

3. “Lipstick on the Glass”

4. “Smile”

5. “Safe From Heartbreak (if You Never Fall in Love)”

6. “How Can I Make it OK?”

7. “Play the Greatest Hits”

8. “Feeling Myself”

9. “The Last Man on Earth”

10. “No Hard Feelings”

11. “The Beach II”