Wizkid Plots ‘Made in Lagos’ North American Tour

Nigerian singer Wizkid has announced a North American tour in support of his album Made in Lagos, released last October. The 17-date run will kick off in Boston on September 10th and conclude in Montreal on January 22nd, 2022. Ticket sales will go live on Friday, July 9th at 10 a.m.

Wizkid’s Made in Lagos features 14 tracks with African and Caribbean influences, and guests include Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, and Terri, a signee to Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment imprint. In April, Wizkid dropped the video for the Made in Lagos single “Essence” featuring Tems.

In March, Wizkid earned his first Grammy for his performance in Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” music video from her 2020 music film Black Is King. Wizkid’s North American tour setlist will span his 10-year discography.

Made in Lagos Tour Dates

September 10 – Orpheum Theatre @ Boston, MA

September 11 – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn @ Brooklyn, NY

September 13 – The Fillmore Silver Spring @ Silver Spring, MD

September 17 – House of Blues @ Cleveland, OH

September 18 – The Riviera Theatre @ Chicago, IL

September 19 – The Fillmore @ Minneapolis, MN

September 22 – Summit Music Hall @ Denver, CO

September 24 – Chop Vegas* @ Las Vegas, NV

September 25 – The Wiltern @ Los Angeles, CA

September 28 – Neptune @ Seattle, WA

October 2 – TBA* @ Sacramento, CA

October 9 – Southside Ballroom @ Dallas, TX

October 10 – Bayou Music Center @ Houston, TX

October 12 – Tabernacle @ Atlanta, GA

October 16 – The Oasis @ Miami, FL

January 21 – HISTORY @ Toronto, ON

January 22 – MTelus @ Montreal, QC

*Festival Performance