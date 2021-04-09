Wizkid and Tems Lounge and Glow in ‘Essence’ Video

Nigerian pop star Wizkid and burgeoning singer Tems take to the colorful streets of Accra, Ghana, in the video for “Essence.”

A single from Wizkid’s 2020 album Made in Lagos, “Essence” finds Tems and Wiz longing for physical connection. The young stars glow, Wiz bare-chested and draped in diamonds, Tems in slick braids and flowing garb. Made in Lagos also featured guest spots from Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., and Ella Mai.

Last month, Wizkid earned his first Grammy for his performance in Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” music video from 2020’s music film Black Is King. It marked his second nomination, the first from his appearance on Drake’s global smash “One Dance” in 2016. The following year, Wizkid signed with RCA/Sony Music International. In June, he’ll celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Superstar.