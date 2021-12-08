Watch Wizkid, Tems Perform Hit Single ‘Essence’ on ‘Fallon’

Wizkid and Tems appeared virtually on The Tonight Show to perform their joint single “Essence.” Performing in an empty arena, the pair offered a soulful rendition of the track, complete with sultry dance moves.

“Essence” is the hit single off Wizkid’s most recent album, Made in Lagos, which dropped in 2020. The musician told Rolling Stone there was no specific vision for the song. “I remember that day,” he recalled. “I had, like, six producers in the room. I was recording the last song on the album, and, yeah, Tems came in the room; we made that together. It was just easy, man.”

Made in Lagos also featured guest spots from Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., and Ella Mai. Over the summer, Justin Bieber hopped on a remix of “Essence.”

Tems, meanwhile, has been making her way into the spotlight. After appearing on “Essence,” she dueted with Drake on “Fountains,” a dreamy highlight of his Certified Lover Boy. The singer spoke to Rolling Stone about her recent success, noting, “God has given me this purpose, and it’s just happening. I didn’t choose my voice. I didn’t choose to love music. Every time I hear any type of music, I hear melodies in my head in thousands, and I’m just picking one. I didn’t make myself this way.”