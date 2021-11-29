Investigation Underway After Fans Crashed London Wizkid Show

Security procedures are being reviewed by London’s O2 Arena after fans broke into Wizkid’s show at the venue Sunday night (Nov. 28).

Social media footage showed fans storming through security gates ahead of the show, one of three dates the Nigerian singer is playing at the arena.

A spokesperson for the venue told The Independent that the situation was eventually “contained.”

“This evening, a breach of the security cordon on the arena entrance occurred and as a result, a number of fans in the queue were able to enter the venue. The situation was quickly contained by staff and the incident resolved,” they said. “The venue is reviewing security procedures for the remaining shows this week and advises fans to arrive early for security checks tomorrow night and again on Wednesday.”

At the show, which is part of Wizkid’s Made In Lagos tour, the singer brought Chris Brown and Skepta on stage.

The “Essence” singer will return to the venue Monday and Wednesday for the final two shows.

Fan footage captured the surge on social media — watch below.

Some compared the incident to the recent Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas, earlier this month, where a crowd crush saw 10 people die, including a nine-year-old boy.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, and other organizers, including one filed on behalf of 125 attendees that is seeking $750 million in damages.

Lawyer Ben Crump, who represents a number of those intending to sue, said: “Nobody should ever die from going to a concert.”

The new lawsuit was announced by lawyer Tony Buzbee on Instagram on Nov. 17, where he said that every individual “who attended that concert and who suffered injury will be fairly compensated”.

“Our team has toured the site and collected evidence. We have taken statements from more than fifty witnesses. We have collected hours of videotape from almost every angle. No amount of money will fix what occurred on the night of Nov. 5,” he wrote.