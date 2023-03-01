Wizkid ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Tour Postponed to Fall 2023

Wizkid took to social media on Wednesday to announce that his More Love, Less Ego tour would be postponed to Fall 2023.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances the Wizkid – More Love, Less Ego Tour has been postponed to Fall 2023,” read the post on the artist’s Instagram stories. “All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates at the respective venues. Stay tuned for more information.”

The Nigerian star had previously announced a collection of North American tour dates for the release of his fifth studio album of the same name, and was scheduled to land in 20 cities stateside this upcoming spring.

Last November, fresh from his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert, Wizkid appeared on The Tonight Show and performed his single “Money & Love” from his most recent LP, which arrived that month. Trending ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ Trump Melts Down Over Murdoch Admitting Fox Lied About Election Fraud ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three Gets Off to a Disappointing Start Snubbing the King: Why Don't Big Stars Want to Perform at Charles' Coronation?

“These are soulful, uplifting songs by Afrobeats’ top artist. He’s all about dropping heat, even as he continues to evolve,” Rolling Stone wrote of the album, the follow-up to his 2020 breakout Made in Lagos.

The More Love, Less Ego tour was originally set to kick off on March 3 with a show at Houston’s Toyota Center. The tour included stops in Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, and more. It is currently unclear if the postponed Fall 2023 tour will include the same locations.