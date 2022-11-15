WizKid Will Bring ‘More Love, Less Ego’ on 2023 North American Tour

This time around, WizKid’s on-the-road essentials include More Love, Less Ego. The Nigerian star performer has announced a collection of North American tour dates for his recently released fifth studio album of the same name, scheduled to land in 20 cities stateside next spring.

WizKid is getting a head start on the festivities with a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden tomorrow, becoming the second Nigerian artist to ever headline at the famous venue. But the More Love, Less Ego tour will officially kick off on March 3 with a show at Houston’s Toyota Center. He will make stops in Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, and more. The tour will conclude on April 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

General sale for the More Love, Less Ego tour begins Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time.

Luckily, More Love, Less Ego is already arena-ready. “Another strength of More Love, Less Ego is its seamless fusion of party tracks with inspiring content,” Rolling Stone wrote in its review of the album. “On ‘2 Sugar,’ over clean synths and rumbling snares, the Lagos native sings about fighting demons and putting out ‘the right energy.’ And kudos to Wizkid for making songs that are as high-powered as they are high-minded.”

WizKid 2023 More Love, Less Ego Tour Dates

March 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 4 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March 6 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

March 7 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

March 9 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 18 – Montreal, QUE @ Bell Centre

March 19 – Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena

March 22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

March 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

March 28 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 31 – Seattle, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

April 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum