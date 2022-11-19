Watch Wizkid Bring Celebratory ‘Money & Love‘ to ’Fallon’

Fresh off his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert, Wizkid appeared on a much-smaller stage Friday as the Nigerian star performed his single “Money & Love” on The Tonight Show.

The track appears on Wizkid's latest LP More Love, Less Ego, which arrived earlier this month. "These are soulful, uplifting songs by Afrobeats' top artist. He's all about dropping heat, even as he continues to evolve," Rolling Stone wrote of the LP, the follow-up to his 2020 breakout Made in Lagos.

Earlier this week, Wizkid became just the second Nigerian artist to headline at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with the singer selling out the World’s Most Famous Arena within a day of tickets going on sale.

While the Garden show doubled as an album release party (and his recent London gig served as an Apple Music livestream), fans of Wizkid will have an opportunity to see the singer live and in person in 2023 when he embarks on his month-long More Love, Less Ego North American arena tour, kicking March 3 in Houston and concluding April 7 in Los Angeles.