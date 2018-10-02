Rolling Stone
Hear Afrobeats Star Wizkid’s Buoyant New Songs

Nigerian singer is gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album

Wizkid Master Groove

Wizkid is working on a new album.

Joseph Okpako / Getty Images

Wizkid, a champion of the Nigerian genre known as afrobeats, released a pair of new songs this week, “Master Groove” and “Fever,” to mark his country’s independence day.

Both songs add a lone, squeaky horn line to the usual lilting melodies that define afrobeats. In “Master Groove,” the beat is scintillating and minimal; “Fever” adds a cowbell and a steady, if muted, kickdrum. Wizkid sings flirtatious lines in tone so gentle it wouldn’t wake a sleeping baby.

Wizkid is a powerhouse in Nigeria, and he’s slowly been infiltrating the U.K. charts through collaborations: A pair with Drake as well as songs with Tinie Tempah and Skepta. He’s had less luck breaking through in America, where music from other countries is still, unfortunately, viewed with suspicion. Wizkid’s primary success Stateside has been as a featured vocalist on Drake’s “One Dance.”

The singer released Sounds From the Other Side, his debut album with the American major-label RCA, in 2017. He’s continued to release songs at a steady rate this year — the best being “Kana,” with Olamide — as he prepares a new album titled Made In Lagos.

Made In Lagos does not yet have a release date.

