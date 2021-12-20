Wizkid Indulges in Beauty in ‘Made in Lagos (Deluxe)’ Short Film

Wizkid has brought three Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition tracks to life in a new short film. Directed by Kuukua Eshun and Wizkid himself, the work showcases the celebrated singer’s keen fashion sense and commitment to dazzling cinematography.

Functioning as an extended music video, Made In Lagos (Deluxe) illustrates his newest tracks: “Anoti,” “Mood” featuring Buju, another Nigerian act, and “Steady.” Its worlds are those of vivid neons and pastels, ethereal woodlands, sandy plains, and modelesque women. While there’s a loose plot, in which Wizkid pursues a graceful stranger, this is mostly an aesthetic project.

The Made In Lagos (Deluxe) video comes on the heels of Wizkid’s appearance on Burna Boy’s latest single, “B. d’Or.” On December 1, Wiz closed out a sold-out three show run at The O2 London, during which he and Burna Boy revealed the single’s imminent arrival.

Wizkid’s last album, the Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition, was released in August. It featured a remix to his hit “Essence” featuring Tems and Justin Bieber. The song made its way to the 10th spot on the Hot 100, a rare feat for an African artist. “Essence” is Rolling Stone’s best song of 2021.