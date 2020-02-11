 Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign Perform 'Speed Me Up' on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
Watch Wiz Khalifa, Lil’ Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, Sueco The Child Perform ‘Speed Me Up’ on ‘Kimmel’

The song appears in Sonic the Hedgehog

Wiz Khalifa, Lil’ Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign and Sueco The Child teamed up for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their joint track “Speed Me Up.” The rappers joined forces on the late night show’s indoor stage, performing in front of colorful, dynamic animation on the video screens.

The foursome dropped “Speed Me Up” earlier this year. The song, produced by duo Take A Daytrip, appears in the film Sonic the Hedgehog, which opens in theaters on February 14th. The film was directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic.

Last year Ty Dolla $ign released several new songs, including “Purple Emoji,” the first single from his third solo LP. The rapper also collaborated with Skrillex and Boys Noize three times in 2019, including on “Midnight Hour” and on a joint remix of Lykki Li’s “Two Nights.” Khalifa, meanwhile, appeared as Death on Apple TV+’s Dickinson.

