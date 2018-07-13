Rolling Stone

Wiz Khalifa Taps Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign for ‘Rolling Papers 2’ LP

Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony among collaborators

Wiz KhalifaFrauenfeld music festival, Switzerland - 07 Jul 2018Cameron Jibril Thomaz, stage name Wiz Khalifa, performs on stage during the Openair Frauenfeld music festival in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, 07 July 2018 (issued 08 July 2018). The 24th Openair Frauenfeld takes place from 05 to 07 July 2018.

Wiz Khalifa has unveiled the track list for 'Rolling Papers 2.'

Wiz Khalifa has unveiled the track list for his forthcoming Rolling Papers 2. The project features several guests, including Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

The 25-song set also includes a posthumous feature from Jimmy Wopo (“Blue Hunnids,” which also features Hardo), who was shot and killed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last month.

The rapper previously unveiled album cuts “Real Rich” featuring Gucci Mane and “Hopeless Romantic” with Swae Lee, with whom he’s currently on tour. PartyNextDoor, Curren$y, Lil Skies, Chevy Woods, Darrius Willrich, Problem and TheMxxnlight also appear on the LP, which will be released on Friday via Atlantic/Taylor Gang.

Wiz Khalifa is in the midst of his co-headlining North American Dazed & Blazed tour with Rae Sremmurd, which culminates on August 30th at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona.

Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers 2 Track List

1. “Hot Now”
2. “Ocean”
3. “Blue Hunnids” featuring Jimmy Wopo and Hardo
4. “Very Special”
5. “Goin Hard”
6. “Holyfield”
7. “Rolling Papers 2”
8. “Mr. Williams” featuring TheMxxnlight and Curren$y / “Where Is the Love”
9. “Penthouse” featuring Snoop Dogg
10. “Real Rich” featuring Gucci Mane
11. “Bootsy Bellows”
12. “Hopeless Romantic” featuring Swae Lee
13. “Late Night Messages”
14. “Rain” featuring PartyNextDoor
15. “Karate” featuring Chevy Woods / “Never Hesitate” featuring Darrius Willlrich
16. “Fr Fr” featuring Lil Skies
17. “King”
18. “Gin and Drugs” featuring Problem
19. “420 Freestyle”
20. “B Ok”
21. “It’s on You”
22. “Reach for the Stars” featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
23. “All of a Sudden” featuring TheMxxnlight
24. “Homework” featuring TheMxxnlight
25. “Something New” featuring Ty Dolla $ign

