Wiz Khalifa Taps Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign for ‘Rolling Papers 2’ LP

Wiz Khalifa has unveiled the track list for his forthcoming Rolling Papers 2. The project features several guests, including Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

The 25-song set also includes a posthumous feature from Jimmy Wopo (“Blue Hunnids,” which also features Hardo), who was shot and killed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last month.

The rapper previously unveiled album cuts “Real Rich” featuring Gucci Mane and “Hopeless Romantic” with Swae Lee, with whom he’s currently on tour. PartyNextDoor, Curren$y, Lil Skies, Chevy Woods, Darrius Willrich, Problem and TheMxxnlight also appear on the LP, which will be released on Friday via Atlantic/Taylor Gang.

Wiz Khalifa is in the midst of his co-headlining North American Dazed & Blazed tour with Rae Sremmurd, which culminates on August 30th at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona.

Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers 2 Track List

1. “Hot Now”

2. “Ocean”

3. “Blue Hunnids” featuring Jimmy Wopo and Hardo

4. “Very Special”

5. “Goin Hard”

6. “Holyfield”

7. “Rolling Papers 2”

8. “Mr. Williams” featuring TheMxxnlight and Curren$y / “Where Is the Love”

9. “Penthouse” featuring Snoop Dogg

10. “Real Rich” featuring Gucci Mane

11. “Bootsy Bellows”

12. “Hopeless Romantic” featuring Swae Lee

13. “Late Night Messages”

14. “Rain” featuring PartyNextDoor

15. “Karate” featuring Chevy Woods / “Never Hesitate” featuring Darrius Willlrich

16. “Fr Fr” featuring Lil Skies

17. “King”

18. “Gin and Drugs” featuring Problem

19. “420 Freestyle”

20. “B Ok”

21. “It’s on You”

22. “Reach for the Stars” featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

23. “All of a Sudden” featuring TheMxxnlight

24. “Homework” featuring TheMxxnlight

25. “Something New” featuring Ty Dolla $ign