Wiz Khalifa Taps French Montana, Playboi Carti for Summer Tour

Wiz Khalifa is recruiting French Montana and Playboi Carti as special guests for his upcoming “The Decent Exposure Tour.” Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama will also join for the 29-date North American trek, which launches July 9th in Atlanta, Georgia and wraps August 15th in Boise, Idaho.

General tickets go on sale Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Citi cardmembers can access a pre-sale that runs from Tuesday, April 23rd at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 25th at 10 p.m. local time. VIP and artist pre-sales will be available for the same dates.

Khalifa, who announced the jaunt during his set at the 2019 Coachella festival, recently released two new projects: the mixtape Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young and the five-part Apple Music docuseries Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam. He also paid tribute to stoner holiday 4/20 with a video for new song “Taylor.”

Wiz Khalifa 2019 Tour Dates

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Banks Art Center

July 13 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *

July 14 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 16 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 27 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

July 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!*+^

July 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 31 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

August 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 2 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

August 3 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre*+^

August 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *+^

August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion*

August 13 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 14 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

August 15 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*+^

*Playboi Carti not on this date

+ French Montana not on this date

. Moneybagg not on this date

^ not a Live Nation date