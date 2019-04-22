×
Wiz Khalifa Taps French Montana, Playboi Carti for Summer Tour

North American “Decent Exposure” trek follows rapper’s ‘Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young’ mixtape

Wiz Khalifa performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Spring, California, USA, 20 April 2019 (issued 21 April 2019). The festival runs from 12 to 21 April 2019Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019 in Indio, USA - 20 Apr 2019

Wiz Khalifa is recruiting French Montana and Playboi Carti as special guests for his summer "The Decent Exposure Tour."

Wiz Khalifa is recruiting French Montana and Playboi Carti as special guests for his upcoming “The Decent Exposure Tour.” Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama will also join for the 29-date North American trek, which launches July 9th in Atlanta, Georgia and wraps August 15th in Boise, Idaho.

General tickets go on sale Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Citi cardmembers can access a pre-sale that runs from Tuesday, April 23rd at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 25th at 10 p.m. local time. VIP and artist pre-sales will be available for the same dates.

Khalifa, who announced the jaunt during his set at the 2019 Coachella festival, recently released two new projects: the mixtape Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young and the five-part Apple Music docuseries Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam. He also paid tribute to stoner holiday 4/20 with a video for new song “Taylor.”

Wiz Khalifa 2019 Tour Dates

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Banks Art Center
July 13 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *
July 14 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 16 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 27 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
July 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!*+^
July 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 31 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
August 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 2 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
August 3 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre*+^
August 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *+^
August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 11 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion*
August 13 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 14 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
August 15 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*+^

*Playboi Carti not on this date
+ French Montana not on this date
. Moneybagg not on this date
^ not a Live Nation date

