Wiz Khalifa Throws First Pitch at Pirates Game While ‘Shroomed Out’

Wiz Khalifa stopped at his hometown to throw the first pitch before the Pittsburg Pirates and Cleveland Guardians game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday.

According to Khalifa, however, the moment called for some extra festivities.

Before taking the pitcher’s mound, the artist tweeted, “Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” and later added, “Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy.”

The rapper wore a Pirates jersey for the occasion and took a few moments to wave to the crowd. Along with a photo of his stash, Khalifa also snapped a photo of himself enjoying a bag of Cracker Jacks post-pitch.

Khalifa appeared to take inspiration for former Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis, who threw a no-hitter while on LSD in 1970.

In March, Khalifa played the role of Parliament-Funkadelic’s George Clinton in Timothy Scott Bogart’s film Spinning Gold, which offers a dramatized retelling of Scott’s father Neil Bogart building Casablanca Records.

This month, Khalifa embarked on the High School Reunion Tour alongside Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner. The tour is a celebration of Snoop Dogg’s legendary 30-year career under Death Row Records. His debut album “Doggystyle” was released under the label in 1993, and in February 2022, he acquired Death Row Records.