Happy 4/20, Here Is Wiz Khalifa on a Pink Flamingo Pool Toy

Wiz Khalifa saluted his fans on 4/20 by releasing a new music video for his song “Taylor” along with a surprise mixtape. Only, the Pittsburgh rapper was so excited he kind of spoiled his own drop by tweeting cryptically the day before: “Fly Times Vol. 1 will inspire a whole new generation of bosses.” Khalifa’s vision of boss life is crystalized on “Taylor” and it’s endearingly attainable. All you need is a bikini, a pool floatie, some night-swimming and – obvious yet crucial – a massive joint.

Despite the chill vibe of the video, ‘Fly Times, Vol. 1’ is hardly a laidback endeavor. The mixtape is an exhaustive 14 tracks. The only song without a feature is “Taylor.” The rest of the mixtape is packed with names like Ty Dolla $ign (“Bacc to Winning”), Curren$y and Problem on the opener (“Real As You Think”). A rising, Houston-based singer and dancer named Young Deji, who may or may not have invented The Woah, is on nearly half of the tracks. It was produced by DJ Fresh, Harry Fraud, Statik Selektah and TM88.

Earlier this week, Apple Music debuted a five-episode documentary series following the Taylor Gang leader called Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam. Khalifa also appeared in Lil Dicky’s all-star video for “Earth” alongside Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Snoop Dogg and many more. He plays the skunk.

‘Fly Times, Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young’ Track List

1. Real As You Think (feat. Problem and Curren$y)

2. Taylor

3. G.O.A.T Flow (feat. THEMXXNLIGHT)

4. Bacc to Winning (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

5. Chevy Bars (feat. Chevy Woods)

6. Big Pride (Bag Talk) [feat. Young Deji]

7. What You Deserve (feat. Young Deji)

8. Yea Yup (feat. Young Deji)

9. Gold Bottles (feat. Young Deji)

10. Taylor Life (feat. Sosamann)

11. You Don’t Have to Hide (feat. Young Deji)

12. Real One (feat. Young Deji)

13. Monitored Millions

14. All for You (feat. THEMXXNLIGHT)