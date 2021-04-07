 Wipers' 'Youth of America' Reissue Will Contain Many Rarities - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ozuna Is the Latest Superstar to Join Gaming Company XSET
Home Music Music News

Wipers’ ‘Youth of America’ Deluxe Reissue Unearths Long-Lost Rarities

Double-LP set, due out on Record Store Day’s first drop, features a full disc of bonus tracks and alternate mixes

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - 17th SEPTEMBER: American guitarist Greg Sage from The Wipers performs live on stage at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands on 17th September1986. (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Wipers' Greg Sage.

Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images

To mark the 40th anniversary of Wipers’ second album, Youth of America, the group has put together a commemorative vinyl reissue with Jackpot Records that features several previously unreleased tracks.

The LP represented a progression for the band, which stepped away from the succinctly catchy punk songs of their previous release, Is This Real?, and explored sprawling, heavily textured songs, some of which surpassed the 10-minute mark. The record, Youth of America — Anniversary Edition: 1981 — 2021, will come out on the first of Record Store Day’s two drops this year, June 12th.

The two-LP release, which is limited to 3,000 copies, features a deluxe gatefold jacket, colored vinyl, and a reproduction of the original, rejected artwork. The second disc contains rare mixes and tracks from the 1981 sessions for the LP, including three difficult-to-find tunes, “My Vengeance,” “The Story,” and “Scared Stiff.” The first two tracks were from a vinyl-only 1981 compilation called Trap Sampler; “Scared Stiff” was cut from Youth of America because it didn’t fit with the album’s darker-hued feel. Alternate and outtake mixes of the album’s “When It’s Over,” “Pushing the Extreme,” “No Fair,” and “Youth of America” round out the bonus material.

Related Stories

Record Store Day, Vans Team Up for Dual LPs Supporting Black-Owned Record Shops
Record Store Day 2020: 16 Great Exclusives From the Black Friday Drop

Related Stories

American singer Liza Minnelli poses in a white hat and fur. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'

Wipers put out a similarly deluxe reissue of their debut album, Is This Real?, last year to mark that record’s 40th, and Sage granted Rolling Stone a rare interview looking back on the album. In the article, Sage also addressed why he hasn’t released any new music since 1999’s Power in One. “Times changed, people changed,” he said. “I found it harder to write the way I was used to. I didn’t need to stop making music, I wanted to. It was difficult at first because I never quit on anything, but I felt I had done enough over 20-plus years and was satisfied with that. I realized to save my sanity it would be best to just stop than continue fighting to keep some of my independence.”

 

In This Article: Greg Sage, Record Store Day, Wipers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.