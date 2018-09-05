Hear Doom Metal Crew Windhand’s Trippy New Song ‘Diablerie’

Doom-metal quartet Windhand pair a bass-heavy groove with frontwoman Dorthia Cottrell’s ethereal vocals on their new single, “Diablerie.” Halfway into the song, guitarist Garrett Morris kicks into a psychedelic, wah-wah solo that gives the tune an eerie vibe as Cottrell sings trippy lyrics about black windowpanes. The track, which owes a sonic debt to Black Sabbath, Earth and Sleep, will feature on the band’s upcoming LP, Eternal Return, out October 5th. First single “Grey Garden,” which has a more direct, yet equally heavy and morose sound as “Diablerie,” will also appear on the album.
The group, which hails from Richmond, Virginia, made the album in Seattle with producer Jack Endino who got a similarly gnarly, bassy guitar tone on Nirvana’s Bleach and High on Fire’s Death Is This Communion. Endino also previously worked with the band on their last album, 2015’s Grief’s Infernal Flower, which followed Soma, Rolling Stone’s Third-Best Metal Album of the Year in 2013.
The group will support the album on tour this fall with fellow heavy crew Satan’s Satyrs. (The bands put out a split EP together earlier this year.) The trek kicks off in Atlanta on October 8th and wraps around North America until it ends in Richmond on November 15th.
Windhand Tour Dates
10/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/9 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/10 – Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
10/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
10/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
11/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/3 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/4 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
11/5 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern
11/7 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/9 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
11/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
11/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
11/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
