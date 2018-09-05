Hear Doom Metal Crew Windhand’s Trippy New Song ‘Diablerie’

Doom-metal quartet Windhand pair a bass-heavy groove with frontwoman Dorthia Cottrell’s ethereal vocals on their new single, “Diablerie.” Halfway into the song, guitarist Garrett Morris kicks into a psychedelic, wah-wah solo that gives the tune an eerie vibe as Cottrell sings trippy lyrics about black windowpanes. The track, which owes a sonic debt to Black Sabbath, Earth and Sleep, will feature on the band’s upcoming LP, Eternal Return, out October 5th. First single “Grey Garden,” which has a more direct, yet equally heavy and morose sound as “Diablerie,” will also appear on the album.

The group, which hails from Richmond, Virginia, made the album in Seattle with producer Jack Endino who got a similarly gnarly, bassy guitar tone on Nirvana’s Bleach and High on Fire’s Death Is This Communion. Endino also previously worked with the band on their last album, 2015’s Grief’s Infernal Flower, which followed Soma, Rolling Stone’s Third-Best Metal Album of the Year in 2013.

The group will support the album on tour this fall with fellow heavy crew Satan’s Satyrs. (The bands put out a split EP together earlier this year.) The trek kicks off in Atlanta on October 8th and wraps around North America until it ends in Richmond on November 15th.

Windhand Tour Dates

10/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/9 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/10 – Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

11/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/3 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/4 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

11/5 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

11/7 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/9 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

11/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry