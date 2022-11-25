Hold On…Wilson Phillips’ First New Song in 10 Years Is a Harry Styles Cover

Wilson Phillips’ last single was 2012’s “Good Vibrations,” which isn’t shocking considering it’s a cover of a song co-written by the father of two of the band’s members. But now the California trio have completely branched out for their first new song in 10 years: a rendition of Harry Styles’ “Boyfriends.”

The penultimate Harry’s House track is a three-minute gem containing Ben Harper’s slide guitar, with Styles’ gentle vocals woven throughout. Wilson Phillips nail it so perfectly it could be their own song, applying their signature harmonies to lines like “Love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin.”

According to Chynna Phillips, Carnie Wilson, and Wendy Wilson, the band were in a hotel room last spring when they watched Styles perform the track on television, and they instantly knew it was for them.

“We are all such big fans of Harry Styles and we are honored to cover such a well-written and recorded song like ‘Boyfriends,'” the band said in a statement. “We have daughters and nieces, as well as many heartbreaks, loves, and boyfriends in our own history, so the lyrics and harmony spoke to us on many levels. We are so proud to share our version of his already beautiful song with the world today.”

Although the band's last album was 2012's Dedicated, they've toured throughout the years, most recently last month at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. In 2020, they celebrated the 30th anniversary of their hit "Hold On."

Phillips has been keeping busy with her own YouTube series “California Preachin,'” which explores her everyday life and Christian faith. In October, she spoke to Rolling Stone about the legacy of her mother, Michelle Phillips, and the Mamas and the Papas.