See Willow Smith Perform ‘Transparent Soul’ With Travis Barker on ‘Fallon’

Willow Smith performed her new single “Transparent Soul” alongside drummer Travis Barker on the latest episode of The Tonight Show.

The pop-punk track features on Smith’s upcoming album, an LP influenced by her love of bands like My Chemical Romance, Paramore, and her mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s former metal band Wicked Wisdom.

Smith previously told Rolling Stone of the “Transparent Soul,” which was inspired by a quote from Hindu guru Radhanath Swami, “It is said that a saintly person is so pure that he or she acts like a spotless mirror. When we come in the presence of such a mirror-like soul, we can see both the beauty and ugliness of our inner life,”

She continued, “I read that quote, and it really spoke to me. And that’s kind of how the idea of this song came to be.”

Smith’s new album is due out later this year. Barker drums on the entirety of the album, while Avril Lavigne, another of Smith’s musical heroes, appears on a track. She also told Rolling Stone that she has been drawn to rock music ever since she accompanied her mom on tour with Wicked Wisdom as a child. “That was my first real tour experience, and that was the first music that I was surrounded by as a child,” she said.