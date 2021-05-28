Willow Smith Confronts a Terrifying Figure in a Dingy Rock Club in ‘Transparent Soul’ Video

Willow Smith has released a new music video for her track “Transparent Soul,” which features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The clip follows Smith as she busts into a dingy rock club, rips a cigarette out of someone’s mouth, takes a drag, and continues to barrel through the room. In between shots of Smith performing the song with her band, she seems to grow increasingly anxious and disoriented, confronting a strange figure in the bathroom who then follows her out of the club. The clip ends with Smith nervously extending a hand toward the figure, right before the clip cuts to black.

In a statement shared with Spin, Smith said of the “Transparent Soul” clip, “I’m so happy that I got to bring these two parts of myself together, this spiritual part of myself into this pop-punk angsty world that I wanted to create for the video… I’m so honored and excited for you guys to see it.”

Smith released “Transparent Soul” in April. While Smith’s earlier musical efforts were distinctly pop and R&B, “Transparent Soul” marked a full-fledged shift into pop-punk and rock, genres she’d loved ever since accompanying her mother Jada Pinkett Smith while she was on the road with her metal band Wicked Wisdom.

“I always felt like I wanted to do it, but for some reason was really insecure and felt like I couldn’t,” Smith told Rolling Stone at the time. “And so when Covid hit and quarantine started, I just kind of needed something new — everything was slowing down, and I wanted to try something that I had never tried before.”