Willow Drops Live Performance Video for ‘Lipstick’ With Travis Barker

Willow has released a live video for her song “Lipstick,” off her new pop-punk-inspired album Lately I Feel Everything.

The clip features the singer performing onstage with Travis Barker on drums and two guitarists shredding to the impassioned rock song. “I spread my wings/The song they sing/I owe it all to you/I owe it all to you,” Willow belts.

“Lipstick” follows Smith’s previous single “Transparent Soul,” also featuring Barker; the Blink-182 drummer further contributed to Willow’s collaboration with Avril Lavigne on the album, “Grow.” Lately I Feel Everything also features collaborations with Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr, and Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and was produced by Tyler Cole.

Recorded during the pandemic, Lately I Feel Everything is largely inspired by pop-punk acts like Lavigne, My Chemical Romance, and Paramore, as well as Smith’s early memories of going on tour alongside her mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s metal band, Wicked Wisdom. Upon its release last month, the album debuted on the Rolling Stone albums chart at Number 33, picking up 12.7 million streams and close to 3,000 sales.