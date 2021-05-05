Willow Smith Reunites Jada Pinkett Smith’s Former Metal Band for Mother’s Day Surprise

Willow Smith surprised her mother Jada Pinkett Smith with a reunion performance from her mom’s former metal band Wicked Wisdom. The early Mother’s Day gift arrived during Wednesday’s Red Table Talk episode.

Before the performance, Willow reminisces about the influence the band had on her growing up. “When I was I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band,” she intimates in the clip, as footage of the band performing rolls. “Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music I grew up around. My mother was Superwoman, she was a rock star, she was a warrior and a nurturer — all in one. So unapologetically badass.”

She adds that she is her mom’s “biggest fan.” She later reveals to her mom and grandmother/Red Table Talk co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she wants to pay homage to her mom’s time in the band “because she showed me what womaning up really is about.”

At around the 32:00 minute mark, Willow reunites her mom with her old bandmates. Willow also joins the band to perform her favorite Wicked Wisdom song, “Bleed All Over Me.”

The performance dovetails with Willow’s latest pop-punk release, “Transparent Soul,” which she dropped last month. She told Rolling Stone she has been drawn to rock music ever since she accompanied her mom on tour with Wicked Wisdom as a child. “That was my first real tour experience, and that was the first music that I was surrounded by as a child,” she said.