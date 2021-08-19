Willow Smith Announces 2021 Life Tour

Willow Smith has announced dates for her headlining fall 2021 tour, dubbed the Life Tour (stylized as lifE).

The 19-date trek kicks off September 14th at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and includes stops in major U.S. cities before concluding October 19th at Centerstage in Atlanta, Georgia. A full list of dates can be found below; tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.

Additionally, Willow will be supporting Billie Eilish on select dates of her upcoming 2022 tour, also listed below.

Earlier this year, Willow released her latest album Lately I Feel Everything, which sees her departing her R&B sound for a more pop-punk identity. It includes the singles “Transparent Soul” featuring Travis Barker — who also contributed to the album track “Grow,” with Avril Lavigne — and “Lipstick.”

Lately I Feel Everything also features collaborations with Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr, and Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and was produced by Tyler Cole.

Willow Smith lifE Tour Dates

September 14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

September 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

September 19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

September 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at Market

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

September 23 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

September 29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

September 30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 4 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

October 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

October 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

October 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

October 13 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 16 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD | TICKETS

October 17 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC | TICKETS

October 19 – Centerstage – Atlanta, GA | TICKETS

February 3 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA*

February 5 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

February 6 – Spectrum Music Center – Charlotte, NC*

February 8 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*

February 9 – Capital One Arena – Washington D.C.*

February 10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University of PA*

February 12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY*

February 13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*

February 15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC CANADA*

February 16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON CANADA*

February 18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY*

February 19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY*

February 20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

February 22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ*

April 8 – The Forum – Inglewood, CA*

*Supporting Billie Eilish