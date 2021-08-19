Willow Smith Announces 2021 Life Tour

Willow Smith has announced dates for her headlining fall 2021 tour, dubbed the Life Tour (stylized as lifE).
The 19-date trek kicks off September 14th at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and includes stops in major U.S. cities before concluding October 19th at Centerstage in Atlanta, Georgia. A full list of dates can be found below; tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.
Additionally, Willow will be supporting Billie Eilish on select dates of her upcoming 2022 tour, also listed below.
Earlier this year, Willow released her latest album Lately I Feel Everything, which sees her departing her R&B sound for a more pop-punk identity. It includes the singles “Transparent Soul” featuring Travis Barker — who also contributed to the album track “Grow,” with Avril Lavigne — and “Lipstick.”
Lately I Feel Everything also features collaborations with Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr, and Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and was produced by Tyler Cole.
Willow Smith lifE Tour Dates
September 14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
September 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
September 19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
September 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at Market
September 22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
September 23 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
September 29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
September 30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
October 3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
October 4 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
October 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
October 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
October 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
October 13 – Boston, MA @ Royale
October 16 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD | TICKETS
October 17 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC | TICKETS
October 19 – Centerstage – Atlanta, GA | TICKETS
February 3 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA*
February 5 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*
February 6 – Spectrum Music Center – Charlotte, NC*
February 8 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*
February 9 – Capital One Arena – Washington D.C.*
February 10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University of PA*
February 12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY*
February 13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*
February 15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC CANADA*
February 16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON CANADA*
February 18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY*
February 19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY*
February 20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*
February 22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ*
April 8 – The Forum – Inglewood, CA*
*Supporting Billie Eilish