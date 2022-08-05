Willow Announces LP ‘CopingMechanism,’ Shares ‘Hover Like a Goddess’

Willow has announced her latest album, CopingMechanism, will arrive Sept. 23, per an Instagram post, and is now available for preorder. The album marks the 21-year-old musician’s follow-up to 2021’s I Feel Everything.

The album pre-order arrives at the same time Willow dropped her new song, “Hover Like a Goddess.” In the accompanying video, Willow sings outside in the dark, occasionally gazing up at an unseen presence donning a pair of black boots.

The track addresses the exquisitely torturous feeling of lust, encapsulating the frenetic and yearning emotions of uncontrollable desire. “I’ll never be fine if you won’t be mine,” Willow sings in a punked-up refrain, before repeating the line in a soft, lilting voice. “You’re like the ocean/Coming and going,” she sings on one of the verses. “I want to surf your waves to the shore and find what lies real deep inside/I’ll be the moon to your high tide.”

“Hover Like a Goddess” follows the release of single “<Maybe> It’s My Fault,” which dropped in June. The two tracks are Willow’s first solo songs since releasing her album Lately I Feel Everything last year. In 2022, she’s collaborated with Siiickbrain on “Purge,” PinkPantheress on “Where You Are,” Camila Cabello on “Psychofreak,” and Yungblud on “Memories.” She is currently on tour with Machine Gun Kelly as a special guest on his Mainstream Sellout Tour.