Watch Willie Nelson, Steven Tyler, Tom Morello Sing ‘All You Need Is Love’

Willie Nelson, Steven Tyler, the Killers’ Brandon Flowers, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Aloe Blacc and Eric Church performed a celebratory version of the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” in a preview of the upcoming film/album Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert. Kris Kristofferson, Peter Frampton, Kevin Bacon, Chris Stapleton, Train’s Pat Monahan, Eric Church and Juanes also joined for the song, which highlights the eclectic set, out on CD and DVD on December 14th via Black Presents; the LP edition follows on January 18th, 2019.

The clip, which documents the titular 2015 concert at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, finds the singers harmonizing around a series of microphones as Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, applauds along. Monahan and Flowers tag-team the first verse, and the all-star crew unites on an extended chorus; Crow jumps in on the “all together, everybody” backing vocals, and Tyler adds sporadic raspy ad-libs.

“It’s beautiful to see so many wonderful and talented musicians come together for this special show to celebrate John’s birthday,” Ono said in a statement about the release. “John’s art continues to give hope, light and happiness to generations of people everywhere. His belief that each of us can change the world continues to inspire the human race to believe in themselves, and his influence is everlasting in everyone’s hearts as we all share in the possibilities and power of music.”

The show, along with interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, features covers from Lennon’s solo and Beatles catalogs – including Tyler’s take on “Come Together” (a song he covered in Aerosmith), Flowers’ “Instant Karma” and Crow’s “A Hard Day’s Night.” Other performers include the Roots, Spoon and John Fogerty.

Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert Track List

CD & DVD Track List

1. “Come Together” – Steven Tyler

2. “Instant Karma” – Brandon Flowers

3. “Don’t Let Me Down” – Sheryl Crow; Brandon Flowers; Chris Stapleton

4. “Jealous Guy” – Pat Monahan

5. “A Hard Day’s Night” – Sheryl Crow

6. “In My Life” – John Fogerty

7. “Watching The Wheels” – Aloe Blacc

8. “Woman” – Juanes

9. “Hey Bulldog” – Spoon

10. “Working Class Hero” – Tom Morello; Kris Kristofferson

11. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” – Aloe Blacc; Sheryl Crow; Peter Frampton

12. “Give Peace A Chance” – John Fogerty

13. “Mother” – The Roots

14. “Mind Games” – Eric Church

15. “Steel And Glass” – Aloe Blacc

16. “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” – Peter Frampton

17. “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away” – Kris Kristofferson; Willie Nelson; Chris Stapleton

18. “Revolution” – Eric Church; Steven Tyler (DVD only)

19. “Power To The People” – Tom Morello

20. “A Special Thank You From Yoko Ono” – Yoko Ono (DVD only)

21. “Imagine” – Willie Nelson

22. “All You Need Is Love” – Aloe Blacc; Eric Church; Sheryl Crow; John Fogerty; Peter Frampton; Brandon Flowers; Juanes; Kris Kristofferson; Pat Monahan; Tom Morello; Willie Nelson; The Roots; Spoon; Chris Stapleton; Steven Tyler

LP Track List

LP 1 Side 1

1. “Come Together – Steven Tyler

2. “Instant Karma – Brandon Flowers

3. “Don’t Let Me Down – Sheryl Crow; Brandon Flowers; Chris Stapleton

4. “Jealous Guy” – Pat Monahan

5. “A Hard Day’s Night” – Sheryl Crow

LP 1 Side 2

1. “In My Life” – John Fogerty

2. “Watching The Wheels” – Aloe Blacc

3. “Woman” – Juanes

4. “Hey Bulldog” – Spoon

5. “Working Class Hero” – Tom Morello; Kris Kristofferson

6. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” – Aloe Blacc; Sheryl Crow; Peter Frampton

LP 2 Side 1

1. “Give Peace A Chance” – John Fogerty

2. “Mother” – The Roots

3. “Mind Games” – Eric Church

4. “Steel And Glass” – Aloe Blacc

5. “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” – Peter Frampton

LP 2 Side 2



1. “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away”- Kris Kristofferson; Willie Nelson; Chris Stapleton

2. “Power To The People” – Tom Morello

3. “Imagine” – Willie Nelson

4. “All You Need Is Love” – Aloe Blacc; Eric Church; Sheryl Crow; John Fogerty; Peter Frampton; Brandon Flowers; Juanes; Kris Kristofferson; Pat Monahan; Tom Morello; Willie Nelson; The Roots; Spoon; Chris Stapleton; Steven Tyler