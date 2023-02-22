Willie Nelson, Spoon, Ethel Cain Set for 2023 Luck Reunion

Willie Nelson and Family, Spoon, and Ethel Cain lead the lineup for the 2023 Luck Reunion, the annual event at Nelson’s ranch in Spicewood, Texas.

The one-day show will take place Thursday, March 16 (tangentially to South by Southwest, which will be going on in nearby Austin). More than 35 artists will perform, including Sir Woman, Devon Gilfillian, Shane Smith and the Saints, Guster, Pearla, Peter One, Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band, Arcy Drive, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Sierra Ferrell, and Angel White.

The show will also feature several special performances, including to tributes: A Tribute to Doug Sahm and the Texas Tornadoes, featuring Shawn Sahm and Friends; and a tribute to Leon Russell featuring Beau Bedford, Robert Ellis, and a special guest. Luck Reunion will also host a Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan, and Nicky Diamonds, as well as a BMI songwriters circle with John Baumann, Bella White and Poet Hawkins. A full lineup is below.

Information on how to obtain tickets to the 2023 Luck Reunion is available on the Luck Presents website. Those in Austin will have an opportunity to win a chance to purchase tickets at a special event, the Lucky Draw Live, taking place Feb. 25 at Antone’s Nightclub. The event will feature performances by Beau Bedford and Robert Ellis.

Luck Reunion 2023 Lineup

A Tribute to Doug Sahm & The Texas Tornados featuring Shawn Sahm and Friends

A Song for Leon: A Tribute to Leon Russell featuring Beau Bedford, Robert Ellis, and Special Guests

Angel White

Arcy Drive

Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan & Nicky Diamonds

BMI Songwriters Circle featuring John Baumann, Bella White and Poet Hawkins

Bob Schneider

Dallas Burrow

Devon Gilfillian

Drayton Farley

Elvie Shane

Eric D. Johnson

Ethel Cain

Guster

Hermanos Gutiérrez

J. Creek Cloggers

Jaime Wyatt

Jason Scott & The High Heat

Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The West Texas Exiles

Katie Pruitt

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Night Cap

Pearla

Peter One

Rattlesnake Milk

Sadurn

Shane Smith & The Saints

Sierra Ferrell

Sir Woman

Spoon

Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band

The Band of Heathens

The Golden Dregs

The Heavy Heavy

The War and Treaty

Thee Sacred Souls

Wild Child

Willie Nelson & Family

Willis Alan Ramsey