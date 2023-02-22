Willie Nelson, Spoon, Ethel Cain Set for 2023 Luck Reunion
Willie Nelson and Family, Spoon, and Ethel Cain lead the lineup for the 2023 Luck Reunion, the annual event at Nelson’s ranch in Spicewood, Texas.
The one-day show will take place Thursday, March 16 (tangentially to South by Southwest, which will be going on in nearby Austin). More than 35 artists will perform, including Sir Woman, Devon Gilfillian, Shane Smith and the Saints, Guster, Pearla, Peter One, Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band, Arcy Drive, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Sierra Ferrell, and Angel White.
The show will also feature several special performances, including to tributes: A Tribute to Doug Sahm and the Texas Tornadoes, featuring Shawn Sahm and Friends; and a tribute to Leon Russell featuring Beau Bedford, Robert Ellis, and a special guest. Luck Reunion will also host a Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan, and Nicky Diamonds, as well as a BMI songwriters circle with John Baumann, Bella White and Poet Hawkins. A full lineup is below.
Trending
Information on how to obtain tickets to the 2023 Luck Reunion is available on the Luck Presents website. Those in Austin will have an opportunity to win a chance to purchase tickets at a special event, the Lucky Draw Live, taking place Feb. 25 at Antone’s Nightclub. The event will feature performances by Beau Bedford and Robert Ellis.
Luck Reunion 2023 Lineup
A Tribute to Doug Sahm & The Texas Tornados featuring Shawn Sahm and Friends
A Song for Leon: A Tribute to Leon Russell featuring Beau Bedford, Robert Ellis, and Special Guests
Angel White
Arcy Drive
Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan & Nicky Diamonds
BMI Songwriters Circle featuring John Baumann, Bella White and Poet Hawkins
Bob Schneider
Dallas Burrow
Devon Gilfillian
Drayton Farley
Elvie Shane
Eric D. Johnson
Ethel Cain
Guster
Hermanos Gutiérrez
J. Creek Cloggers
Jaime Wyatt
Jason Scott & The High Heat
Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The West Texas Exiles
Katie Pruitt
Matthew Logan Vasquez
Night Cap
Pearla
Peter One
Rattlesnake Milk
Sadurn
Shane Smith & The Saints
Sierra Ferrell
Sir Woman
Spoon
Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band
The Band of Heathens
The Golden Dregs
The Heavy Heavy
The War and Treaty
Thee Sacred Souls
Wild Child
Willie Nelson & Family
Willis Alan Ramsey
More News
-
-
Riot Grrrl Icons Bratmobile Reuniting for First Show in Over 20 Years
- Return Of the Brat
- By
-
-
-