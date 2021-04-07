Willie Nelson, My Morning Jacket Lead NatGeo Earth Day Eve Virtual Celebration

Wille Nelson, My Morning Jacket, Ziggy Marley, and Maggie Rogers are among the artists that will take part in National Geographic’s Earth Day Eve 2021 virtual celebration on April 21st.

Rostam, Valerie June, Angelique Kidjo, Jose Gonzalez, Yo-Yo Ma, and Aurora will also stage virtual performances for the special, streaming on NatGeo’s YouTube, with appearances by famed ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall, photographer Brian Skerry, biologist Dr. Lucy Hawkes, and more.

My Morning Jacket will premiere a new music video during the event, NatGeo added. Travel writer Jessica Nabongo — the first documented black woman to have traveled to every country in the world — will host the event, taking place the night before Earth Day, April 22nd.

“For over 133 years, National Geographic has strived to inspire people to care more deeply for the planet. This Earth Day, we hope to provide that inspiration with a one-of-a-kind celebration that invites audiences everywhere to unite around the power of music,” National Geographic Chairman Gary Knell said in a statement. “Our Earth Day Eve event — virtual and accessible to everyone — will showcase environmentally passionate artists from around the world together with some of National Geographic’s most extraordinary Explorers. From Aurora’s forest performance in Bergen, Norway, to Jane Goodall’s greeting from her home in England, the celebration will give us even more of a reason to fall in love with the place we all call home — and empower us to act to protect it.”