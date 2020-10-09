Watch Willie Nelson and Sons Cover John Lennon’s ‘Watching the Wheels’

To mark what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, Willie Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah covered “Watching the Wheels” at part of a day-long celebration for the late singer.

Sitting on stools holding their guitars, the Nelson family kicked off the Double Fantasy track, joined by Promise of the Real’s Anthony LoGerfo, Corey McCormick, Logan Metz, and Tato Melgar. Lukas and Micah trading off lines in the first verse, while Willie took the second: “Well they shake their heads and they look at me/As if I’ve lost my mind/I tell them there’s no hurry/I’m just sitting here doing time.”

The Nelson family’s cover follows several renditions in honor of Lennon’s 80th, beginning with Sean Ono Lennon’s cover of “Isolation.” Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker covered “Jealous Guy” — as well as Peter Yorn — while Rufus Wainwright performed “Mother” and Jeff Tweedy tackled “God.” More will be rolled out through the day.

On Friday, John Lennon’s family released Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes, a compilation consisting of 36 newly remixed songs from his solo career. “It’s been genuinely therapeutic to have a reason to reinvestigate all the music and listen to it and really think about it,” Sean told Rolling Stone. “It’s given me an opportunity to look back at my life and and look at my dad’s work in a way that I don’t always have to.”