Willie Nelson to Headline Virtual Texas Fundraiser for Joe Biden

Kamala Harris plots Get Up, Stand Up event featuring Diplo, Jermaine Dupri, D-Nice and other DJs

Jon Blistein

Willie Nelson'Luck Reunion' tour at Spicewood, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2019

Willie Nelson will perform at a virtual fundraiser for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The show takes place Monday June 29th, at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT.

The event is aimed at boosting Biden’s campaign in Texas, which is increasingly looking like it could be a swing state in November. A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976, but recent polls show Biden neck-and-neck there with President Donald Trump.

Along with Nelson, the virtual fundraiser will feature music from another Texas artist, singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen. Biden will also be joined by a handful of Texas political figures, Julian Castro, Beto O’Rourke and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards. Tickets for the event are still available via Biden’s website for a minimum donation of $250.

On Monday, California Senator Kamala Harris announced her own virtual event in support of Biden, Get Up, Stand Up, taking place July 9th at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Described as a “dance party and conversation with our nation’s top DJs,” the lineup boasts Diplo, Jermaine Dupri, D-Nice, Hannah Bronfman and Beverly Bond, while DJ Cassidy will serve as the event’s moderator. Admission for Get Up, Stand Up starts at a minimum donation of $25.

In This Article: Joe Biden, Willie Nelson

