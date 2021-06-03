 Watch Willie Jones Perform 'Down by the Riverside' on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
Watch Willie Jones Perform ‘Down by the Riverside’ on ‘Kimmel’

The single follows his recent album Right Now

Willie Jones appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to offer a rousing performance of his track “Down by the Riverside.”

Performing with his live band, Jones took on the song at an outdoor stage in Shreveport, Louisiana. The song is a follow-up single to the Louisiana native’s recent album Right Now.

In March, Jones gave a live performance of his powerful single “American Dream,” released in January, on The Tonight Show. The track was released in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and was recorded during the midst of Black Lives Matter protests this past summer.

“I’m not at all political so I hope people pay attention that ‘American Dream’ is a patriotic song about the love I have for my country,” Jones told Rolling Stone. “America is far from perfect, but we can’t throw away all the progress that my ancestors sacrificed literally everything for to build this country. When we went into the recording studio last 4th of July, the world was flipped upside down, and it just flowed out.”

Along with “American Dream,” Right Now includes the considerably more lighthearted singles like “Bachelorettes on Broadway” and “Down for It.”

In This Article: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Willie Jones

