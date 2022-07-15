 William Hart, Co-Founder of Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77 - Rolling Stone
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

“His body might not be here, but his music will live forever,” says Hart’s son, Hadi, who confirmed his death to Rolling Stone

Jon Blistein

Reporter

william hart delfonics dead obituarywilliam hart delfonics dead obituary

William Hart of the Delfonics in 1968.

Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77.

Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”

Hart and the Delfonics rose to prominence at the end of the Sixties and hit their stride the following decade, helping to pioneer the distinct Philadelphia soul sound, which blended rich orchestral arrangements with disco and R&B influences. With Hart’s songwriting and signature falsetto leading the way, they notched hits with songs like “La-La (Means I Love You),” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” and the widely sampled “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love).”

This story is developing…

In This Article: obit, Obituary, The Delfonics

