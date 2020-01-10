Watch Will Smith Rap His Entire Life History on ‘Fallon’

Will Smith has had a storied life and career, all of which can apparently be distilled down into a two-minute rap song. On The Tonight Show, Smith joined host Jimmy Fallon to rap “The History of Will Smith.”

“You seen him in Billboard, starring in shows,” Fallon starts off. “But there’s a lot about him that you might not know.” The pair swap verses as they discuss Smith’s personal life, his film career and his musical history. “Six whole years I lived with the Banks,” Smith spits. “So if you can dance the Carlton, I still give thanks/ But a real big star needs a real big screen/ So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean.” He adds, “When you hear the siren noise/ Me and Martin, a couple of Bad Boys/ Independence Day, aliens on my turf/ You invading us? Nah, ‘Welcome to Earth!'”

Smith appeared on The Tonight Show to discuss his new movie Bad Boys For Life, which is in theaters January 17th. During his sit-down interview with Fallon, the actor noted that rapping his whole life was a bit surreal. “As we were going through, I was kinda like, ‘Wow, that was kinda [great],'” he noted. “I had a nice little run.”



